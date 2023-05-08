Tips for avoiding and treating dry, cracked lips

Therefore, it is crucial to take proper care of them to prevent dryness and chapping. There are numerous ways to prevent and heal chapped lips, including using lip balms that contain oils such as hemp and coconut, which have fatty acids to soothe the skin.

Another way is to use a toothbrush to exfoliate the dead skin gently. However, choosing the best method can be confusing, so here are some helpful tips:

Always apply lip balm with SPF to protect your lips from the sun’s harmful rays and keep them moisturized. If you can’t find an SPF lip balm, use petroleum jelly to protect and moisturize the edges of your lips.

Use a lip scrub once a week or a warm washcloth to gently rub your lips for a couple of minutes to remove dead skin and prevent the buildup of new dry patches.

Stay hydrated by drinking at least eight glasses of water a day to keep your lips healthy and hydrated.

Consume foods that are rich in vitamins A and E, such as avocados, eggs, spinach, sunflower seeds, and olives, as they are the best nutrients for healthy skin.

Get enough sleep every night to allow your body to heal itself from the damage of the day. Avoid smoking and chewing gum as they are major causes of chapped lips in adults.

Apply lip balm after consuming cold food or drinks, and remember to apply Vaseline around your lips before bed to prevent dryness overnight.

Use a hydrating facial moisturizer or serum to provide extra hydration to your lips when applied to your face. Use a lip brush to apply lipstick or gloss to prevent bacteria from your hands or the applicator from coming in contact with your lips.