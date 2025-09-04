Nancy Mace Demands Prince Andrew in ‘Handcuffs’ After Emotional Epstein Meeting

Rep. Nancy Mace has called for Prince Andrew to face prosecution in the United States, just days after she walked out of a closed-door House Oversight Committee meeting with Jeffrey Epstein’s victims in tears.

“Now seems like a good time to discuss prosecuting Prince Andrew for any and all potential crimes on US soil,” Mace posted on X late Wednesday. She followed with a blunt message: “A cold, dark cell. Prince Andrew in handcuffs. Sends the right message.”

The British royal has for years faced accusations from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleged that Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17. Andrew settled a civil lawsuit with Giuffre in 2022, paying an undisclosed amount, but has consistently denied the allegations, according to the New York Post.

“Seems like the right next step (after we release the files),” Mace wrote in another post, referring to the long-awaited release of Epstein-related documents. “Perhaps we can focus on prosecuting predators next. Let victims, survivors, and the country heal.”

Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most high-profile accusers, died by suicide earlier this year in her home in Australia. Mace has been outspoken in her push to release the so-called “Epstein files,” despite President Donald Trump’s dismissal of the issue as a hoax. Her call to prosecute Andrew reflects both political urgency and personal conviction.

The South Carolina Republican has previously shared her own experience as a sexual assault survivor. On Tuesday, she was seen leaving the Oversight Committee’s session visibly shaken. Later, she explained on social media that listening to the testimonies triggered her own trauma.

“As a recent survivor (not 2 years in), I had a very difficult time listening to their stories. Full-blown panic attack. Sweating. Hyperventilating. Shaking. I can’t breathe,” Mace wrote.

She continued by expressing solidarity with others who have lived through similar experiences. “I feel the immense pain of how hard all victims are fighting for themselves because we know absolutely no one will fight for us. GOD BLESS ALL SURVIVORS.”

Mace’s remarks have amplified calls for accountability in the Epstein case, which continues to cast a shadow over high-profile figures. Her focus on Andrew marks one of the most direct demands yet from a sitting member of Congress for legal action against the royal.

As lawmakers weigh how to move forward with the release of Epstein-related documents, Mace’s sharp comments underscore both the political stakes and the deeply personal toll the scandal continues to take on survivors and their advocates.