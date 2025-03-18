Trapped in Paradise? Mystery Deepens in Konanki Case

As the search for 20-year-old pre-med student Sudiksha Konanki continues, attorneys for Joshua Riibe, the man named as a person of interest in the case, are fighting to have him released from custody in the Dominican Republic. Authorities have yet to accuse Riibe of any crime, but he remains in the country, unable to leave freely.

Konanki was last seen on March 6, walking toward the beach from the Riu Republica hotel in Punta Cana. The resort town, known for its pristine beaches and bustling nightlife, has now become the center of a mysterious and unsettling case. Days after her disappearance, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office named Riibe a person of interest, believing he may have been the last person to see her.

Since then, Dominican authorities have questioned Riibe multiple times, but no charges have been filed. Despite this, his passport has been seized, and he cannot leave the hotel without a police escort. His attorney, Beatriz Santana, is now pushing back against the authorities’ decision to hold him.

“If he wants to leave the hotel, he cannot do that freely, but with police,” Santana said, emphasizing that Riibe has not been officially charged with any crime. “His passport was seized despite not being officially charged.”

In an effort to secure his release, Riibe’s legal team has filed a habeas corpus petition, demanding that he be allowed to leave. Dominican outlet Noticias SIN reports that a hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 18, where a judge will review the petition and determine if Riibe will be released.

Meanwhile, the mystery surrounding Konanki’s disappearance deepens. Dominican outlet El Nacional reported that her clothes were discovered on a chaise lounge near the beach, raising further questions about what might have happened to her.

Initially, authorities suggested she may have drowned in the rough waters near the resort, but as time passes, the possibility of foul play has not been ruled out. The lack of concrete answers has fueled speculation and concern among those following the case.

With Riibe remaining under close watch and no official suspects named, the investigation continues. His attorneys insist that he is being unfairly restricted despite cooperating with authorities, and they hope the upcoming court hearing will grant him the freedom to return home.

For now, Konanki’s whereabouts remain unknown, leaving her family and friends desperate for answers as the case unfolds in the Dominican Republic.

