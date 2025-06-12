Family mourns toddler’s death after father left child in a hot car

HAMMOND, LA — A Louisiana father is facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly leaving his 21-month-old daughter strapped in a hot car for more than nine hours, leading to her tragic death. The child’s grieving mother, Kristen Fulcher, says she never wanted her daughter in her father’s custody but was bound by a judge’s order.

Kristen, who lives in Texas, had sent her daughter, Ansleigh Boatman, to spend the summer with her father, Joseph Boatman, in Hammond, Louisiana. On June 9, 2025, that visit turned fatal.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Boatman allegedly strapped the toddler into her car seat around 2:30 a.m. outside a relative’s residence and never returned. Her lifeless body was discovered over nine hours later by a family member.

“After strapping the toddler in her car seat, Boatman went back inside the residence and never returned to the vehicle,” authorities said. “It was also learned that prior to Boatman arriving to pick up his daughter, he had consumed multiple alcoholic beverages.”

Boatman, who is a registered sex offender in Texas, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is currently being held at the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center with bond set at $750,000.

Lisa Fulcher, a grandmother figure to Ansleigh, told WDSU that Kristen only agreed to the custody arrangement in order to receive child support. She expressed heartbreak and frustration over the judge’s decision to allow Boatman custody, given his criminal history.

“She feels like she failed her,” Lisa said. “She feels like it’s her fault.”

Kristen has since shared her grief on Facebook, posting photos of her daughter along with an emotional tribute:

“The most beautiful angel. I’ll love you forever. Nanny & papas got you now baby. Jesus needed you more. Y’all please pray for me to live the days without my baby, pray for my babies to find comfort in losing their sister, and pray for me to find the will to move on, because this is so hard.”

Friends and family flooded the post with messages of support. One wrote, “You are a strong, strong mama… Her sweet smile will forever paint the sunsets. Praying for you so hard.”

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith offered condolences in an official statement:

“This is a devastating loss that no family ever wants to face. This case involved compromised judgment, and the result was heartbreaking.”

The incident has sparked renewed conversation around custody decisions and child safety, leaving a family shattered by an avoidable tragedy.