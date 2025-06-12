Megan Fox Just Unleashed the Most Outrageous Summer Manicure and You Have to See It

Megan Fox has sent the internet into a bit of a spin with her latest beauty statement, and this time it’s all about the nails. The Jennifer’s Body star is making waves with a daring new manicure that’s equal parts glam and cheeky, perfectly timed for the summer spotlight.

Her longtime nail artist, Brittney Boyce, the founder of Lost Angels Beauty, unveiled the fresh set on Instagram, and let’s just say it’s not your average pink polish. Megan’s nails are long, coffin-shaped, and done up in a bold, vibrant pink. But the standout detail? Silver studs are placed with precision, creating a design that’s already got everyone talking.

Boyce told Allure the look was inspired by none other than the Prince Albert piercing. Yes, that one. “The two-tone pink aura keeps it soft, and the double chrome studs give it that Prince Albert edge,” she explained, making it clear this set wasn’t designed to blend in quietly, reported the Daily Mail. The contrast between the soft airbrushed pink and the edgy studs gives the manicure a flirty yet rebellious vibe – classic Megan.

To get the dreamy aura effect, Boyce used an airbrush technique before topping it all off with a sleek, glassy finish. It’s the kind of attention to detail that’s become her signature, especially when working with celebs like Kim Kardashian and Kate Hudson. But there’s always something extra when it comes to her work with Megan. These two have been pushing nail boundaries together for a while now, from bubble-letter art to full-on statement designs like last year’s “Boys Suck” moment.

What makes this manicure even more of a power move is the timing. Megan debuted the look just a few months after welcoming her baby girl with Machine Gun Kelly back in March. The pair have since parted ways but are now co-parenting their newborn daughter, along with Megan’s three older children from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green.

The bold manicure feels like Megan stepping fully into her post-baby glow-up era, and fans are loving it. It’s unapologetic, playful, and oozing confidence – basically, everything you’d expect from someone who’s never been afraid to push style boundaries.

So while most people are booking in for pastel polish or low-key French tips, Megan Fox has decided to kick off summer with a set of nails that’s loud, proud, and very much NSFW-inspired. You’ve got to hand it to her – she’s made nail art the centre of the conversation once again.