What Is The Most Expensive Plastic Surgery Procedure?

Plastic surgery refers to any procedure to reconstruct or change the appearance of any part of the body, according to the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC). This process can be used to reconstruct the face or other body parts after an illness or injury. Some people choose plastic surgery to modify their looks.

If you think plastic surgery is a new concept, think again. These procedures have been around for a long time. In fact, the earliest records date back thousands of years, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).

The ASPS reports that the first notable plastic surgeon in the U.S. was Dr. John Peter Mettauer who used tools he designed himself to perform America’s first cleft palate operation in 1827.

Since then, there have been various advancements in this industry and the plastic surgery results we see today are quite intriguing, yet even after years, plastic surgeries are not risk-free and definitely not easy on the pocket!

Which plastic surgery procedures could break your bank?

Facelifts and lower body lifts are the two most expensive surgical procedures, according to Health Grades. Both these surgeries cost somewhere in the range of $7,000 to $8,500.

Also known as rhytidectomy, the facelift surgery is all about getting rid of the aging signs on your facial skin and treating yourself to a younger look, explains Mayo Clinic.

The main idea is to work on removing the sagginess from the cheeks and around the jaws to reshape the face. It’s important to note, however, that despite its heavy pricing, you might not notice decreased wrinkles, warns Mayo Clinic.

Lower body lift surgery is a cosmetic surgery that targets the lower section of your body to modify the shape of your curves. This incredibly delicate process requires immense care while removing fat from certain places, and reshaping and repositioning the stomach, waist, thighs, and buttocks (via Health Grades).