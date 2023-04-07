Transgender Colorado woman, 19, is arrested over plot to shoot up THREE schools and churches

William Whitworth, a transgender man who goes by Lilly, was detained and charged after a Colorado Springs police investigation established that the 19-year-old was behind “threats concerning schools in Colorado Springs Academy District 20.”

Whitworth is accused of attempting to murder someone after reportedly threatening Colorado Springs, Colorado, schools. Whitworth was accused by the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, criminal mischief, threatening behavior, and interfering with academic staff, instructors, or students, according to local news.

Whitworth attended the district’s schools from 2014 to 2016. An affidavit revealed that Whitworth intended to target Timberview Middle School in District 20 for “no specific reason,” as this was the school she had previously attended.

The inquiry got underway when the sheriff’s office was called to the scene of a disturbance on March 31. On that particular day, a person at the door told deputies that someone else inside was “extremely agitated and punched holes within the walls.” But, deputies were not given rapid entry to the house.

Upon entering, however, deputies discovered evidence that someone had been tearing doors off their hinges and poking holes in walls. Whitworth’s sister, according to reports, was the one who reported the disturbance. According to an affidavit, Whitworth replied that his objective was to injure individuals at a school when deputies questioned him if he had any plans to harm them.

Whitworth said, “Why does anyone do it,” when asked why. Deputies observed that Whitworth seemed inebriated and made suicidal remarks. Churches were another target according to Whitworth’s manifesto, and preparation for this had been going on for a month.

Whitworth admitted to police that he had found instructions for building a detonation device on YouTube. A list of school shooters and shooters was included in Whitworth’s manifesto, along with the following notes: Dylan and Eric are losers.

Isreal Keyes was a degenerate, Lauren Southern was pitiful, and Vaush was a terrorist. Adam Lanza was too clever. Trump, Donald J.: “Bad cops: Useless rubbish “Stockholm, Name: Liam K.”