Being a foster parent is an immense responsibility. When you decide to welcome a child, who has likely experienced significant challenges in their young life, into your home, you step into the role of a much-needed parent. Beyond providing comfort, happiness, and safety to the foster child in their new environment, foster parents often wonder if they’ll ever earn the titles of “mom” and “dad,” a sign that the child truly feels like a part of their family.

Jamie, a dedicated foster parent, understands this journey intimately. When she opened her home to a 2-year-old foster child who had already been through four different homes in just five months within the foster care system, Jamie knew she faced a unique challenge. The child had grown accustomed to the transitory nature of foster care.

Jamie was overjoyed to witness her own children warmly welcome the 2-year-old with open arms. Her biological kids acted as the welcoming committee, tour guides, and concierge service for their new housemate, doing everything they could to make her feel at home. This display of sibling support filled Jamie with pride and made her foster child feel like a cherished member of the family.

However, the most heartwarming moment was yet to come. After a mere 11 minutes of exploring the house with her new siblings, the young girl rushed back into the room and exclaimed, “Look, mommy!” to Jamie. This touching moment took Jamie by surprise and brought her immense comfort.

In a Facebook post, Jamie described the unforgettable moment: “She wanders around with the other kids for approximately 11 minutes before she runs into the room with a smile and says, ‘Look, mommy!’ To me. The woman she met 11 minutes before. To this little girl, ‘mommy’ meant the female adult of the house, the lady who reached something you couldn’t and refilled your juice. Having five ‘mommies’ in five months, she hadn’t yet had the chance to learn what ‘mommy’ meant.”

This heartwarming encounter reassured Jamie that the child felt safe and at home with her and her family. At just two years old, the girl had a biological mother working diligently to regain custody, and Jamie was prepared to step aside if needed. Still, this moment represented a significant step forward—a chance for the child to truly understand the meaning of “mommy.”

Foster parents like Jamie, who go above and beyond to ensure their foster children feel loved and included, play a crucial role in providing stability and affection during difficult times. It’s heartening to know that this young girl found her forever home and someone to call “mommy.” This story serves as a testament to the power of love and compassion within the foster care system.