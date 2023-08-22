We’re Facing an Epidemic of Bed Bugs: Here’s How to Eliminate Them Permanently

Greetings! How’s it going? As for me, I’m doing well, except for the fact that I can’t shake this discomfort about the possibility of bedbugs invading my home. No big deal, right?

According to Rentokil, a pest control company, there has been a significant 65% year-on-year increase in bedbug infestations in the UK. Not exactly the news we were hoping for, but experts say it’s somewhat expected given our current financial situation – the ongoing cost of living crisis. It’s like the unwanted gift that just keeps on giving!

So, why are bedbug infestations on the rise?

Well, Professor James Logan from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine explains that one contributing factor is the surge in furniture recycling, largely driven by the cost of living crisis. It’s not really anyone’s fault, though.

Bedbugs are resilient little creatures that can survive in cracks and crevices for months without a meal, making them incredibly tricky to spot. You don’t need many of them in your home to create a problem.

According to The Telegraph, the increase in travel, as we approach pre-pandemic levels, could also be responsible for these critters making a comeback. As the professor notes, “It’s very likely that there will be bedbugs on the move much more again and traveling in people’s suitcases.”

He goes on to explain that travelers can unwittingly transport these critters in their clothing and luggage, and once a mating pair takes up residence in a bed, they can multiply rapidly, laying thousands of eggs within weeks.

Now, how do we bid adieu to these bedbugs?

No offense to our tiny, unwanted roommates, but evicting them from our homes is essential if we want to feel comfortable again. The good news is that they’re not harmful to your health unless you’re allergic. Here’s what the NHS recommends to get rid of them:

Wash affected bedding and clothing in hot water (60°C) and tumble dry on a hot setting for at least 30 minutes. Place affected clothing and bedding in a plastic bag and pop it in the freezer for 3 or 4 days. Keep your space clean and vacuum regularly – bedbugs are equal-opportunity invaders, found in both tidy and messy environments. Regular cleaning can help you spot them early. Minimize clutter in the bedroom, thoroughly inspect all secondhand furniture, and don’t bring luggage or clothes indoors until you’ve given them a thorough check.

Additionally, if you get bitten by a bedbug, keep the area clean and use an ice pack. If the symptoms don’t improve within a week, consult your GP.

Well, that’s enough bedbug talk for now. I’m off to look at adorable kitten pictures to lighten the mood!