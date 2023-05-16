Class of fourth-graders Hilariously Reacts to the Drama of ‘The Sound of Music’

The hills are filled with the screams of fourth-graders! In this now-viral TikTok, a class of kids sees “The Sound of Music” for the first time and is overcome by the “drama” of it all. And it encompasses everything.

The commentary is really entertaining, from their insights about Fraulein Maria and Captain Von Trapp dancing to Baroness Schraeder’s dramatic arrival when she “catches” the captain “cheating.”

“There is nothing more entertaining than soaking in the commentary from a room full of kids experiencing this movie for the first time,” music teacher Cassidy Markley captions her amazing video.

And she is right. Simply listen for yourself and time how long it takes you to bust out laughing.

When you’ve seen “The Sound of Music” a million times, as many of us have, it’s easy to forget that this charming, innocent picture is also strong and a little scandalous.

It’s difficult to choose which fourth-grader gets best reaction, but here are a few of the best:

“He’s cheating!”

“Now THAT’S a Kim Kardashian dress.”

“Caught in 4k!”

“Guys, it’s not that weird, they’re just dancing.”

“Imagine the baroness sees them doing this!”

“Someone is gonna get their heart broke.”

“Omg heart attack!”

“Just KISS!”

If nothing else, it’s a nice introduction for a new generation to adore Julie Andrews’ vocal stylings and charm, as well as young Christopher Plummer’s total smolder.

If you have a child around the same age, you’re probably not startled by the cultural comments and observations my own 7-year-old makes on a regular basis.

It’s also a sentimental throwback to the end-of-the-school-year vibe, when your teachers would wheel in the television and take a well-deserved vacation.

It’s also a good reminder that, regardless of generation, kids say the darndest things!