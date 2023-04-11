Mississippi woman charged with having se*x with the dog says she was forced: report

After a lady in Mississippi said she was made to have se*x with a dog, authorities in Mississippi are alarmed.

Jones County deputies claimed they learned of a disturbing Snapchat video that depicted a lady engaging in se*xual activity with a German shepherd earlier this month.

The lady was then discovered by authorities at her Laurel residence. She admitted to being the person in the video while speaking to detectives, but said that she “was forced to do it.”

The lady reportedly told the Laurel-Leader Call that she received payment for videos. Authorities were also informed by the woman that the event occurred a year ago.

Yet according to the video’s metadata, it was likely shot in February. Denise Frazier, a suspect aged 19, was charged with severe animal abuse and extramarital se*x.

In his 17 years of law enforcement, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said, “This is one of the most distressing instances that I’ve ever examined.” Frazier may spend up to 10 years in jail if found guilty.