Prince Harry left Royal Family ‘shocked by his behaviour’ hours before Queen died

According to a recent book, Prince Harry “shocked” the royal family during the of the Queen with his demands about his bride Meghan Markle.

According to Robert Jobson’s Our King: Charles III, the Duke of Sussex might have arrived at her bedside hours sooner and was instead astonished as he departed Buckingham Palace.

The sole reason Harry and Meghan were in the UK was to attend the WellChild Awards; it was entirely coincidental that they were there at the same time as the Queen’s health was worsening.

After learning of her condition, the Prince immediately boarded a flight to Scotland in an effort to visit her in her final hours. Nevertheless, had his brother Prince William not allegedly made demands about Meghan Markle accompanying him, he could have had the chance to arrive sooner.

Instead, it’s believed that the Prince learned about the Queen’s passing via the BBC website. Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Edward’s wife Sophie, who had been close to the Queen, arrived at Balmoral at around 5 p.m., which was nearly two hours too late, according to the book, which has been serialized in the DailyMail.

“Prince Harry arrived just before 8 o’clock in the evening. A quarrel over his wife, Meghan, according to reliable sources, led him to decide against traveling to Scotland with his brother and uncles.

It was his father who informed Harry that she couldn’t go when he insisted she should. According to reports, the family was “shocked at his behavior,” and his plea “did not go down well.”

In his own autobiography, Spare, Prince Harry wrote of her death, saying: “As the jet started to descend, I noticed my cell phone light up. “It was a message from Meg saying to contact me right away after reading this. I looked at the BBC website. My grandma had passed away. My father was a monarch.