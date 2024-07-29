Missing Texas Woman Identified Among Human Remains in Utah Canyon: ‘Deepest Condolences’

Human remains discovered in a canyon in Grand County, Utah, have been identified as Maranda Ankofski, a Texas woman who went missing with her husband, Ray, while exploring the Steel Bender Off Road Trail in Moab, Utah, according to authorities.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Office of the Medical Examiner identified the remains found in the canyon on July 22, 2024, as Maranda Ankofski. “The Grand County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to [Maranda] Ankofski’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “We understand the profound impact this news may have on the community and are committed to providing updates as more information becomes available.”

Maranda and Ray Ankofski were exploring the Steel Bender Off Road Trail area when they went missing. Their family informed FOX 13 in Salt Lake City that the couple was last heard from before a thunderstorm struck the Moab area on July 19. The storm triggered flash flooding, trapping multiple hikers in the area.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue reported that at least 20 stranded hikers were rescued from Grand Staff Canyon in a six-hour operation. Following the couple’s disappearance, officials launched a search and rescue operation on Monday. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office found the couple’s UTV in the Steel Bender Trail area.

Chief Deputy Mike Palmer told FOX13 that the UTV was likely swept away in the flash flooding during the storm and was severely damaged. “It appears that probably once the flood hit the UTV, we’re thinking anywhere from three-quarters to a mile, pushed it down the wash and off of the waterfall,” Palmer explained. “Their tools and belongings are scattered over a three-mile area in this canyon.”

The search continues for Ray Ankofski, as authorities strive to locate him and provide closure for the family. The community remains hopeful for a resolution as the investigation proceeds.