Vigil Planned for Missing Maryland Teacher

The last sighting of the woman was on July 29, as reported by her son. He mentioned that she had left their home located in the 6500 sector of Lake Park Drive for a stroll. Authorities have combed through Schrom Hills Park in Greenbelt, her usual walking spot, but her location still remains a mystery.

Family members describe her as deeply religious, and it was a routine for her to take walks in the neighborhood, typically returning home by sundown for prayer. However, she didn’t follow the usual pattern this time.

In an attempt to gather information, posters have been dispersed throughout the Greenbelt community, in the hope that someone might have noticed her.

The woman, Sylla, is described as Black, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighing around 135 lbs. Currently, there’s no information available about her clothing.

Credit: Greenbelt Police

If anyone encounters or spots Sylla, they’re requested to contact Detective Davis at the number (240) 542-2134, or they can reach out via email at [email protected].

For additional assistance, people can dial the Greenbelt Police Department at (301) 474-7200.

A vigil is scheduled at Schrom Hills Park on Friday, running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.