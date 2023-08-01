‘View’ Fans Side With Whoopi Walking Off Over Miranda Lambert Incident

During Miranda Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on July 15, a noteworthy incident caught the attention of fans. While passionately singing a moving tune, Miranda noticed a group of fans taking selfies, prompting her to pause her performance. Expressing her dissatisfaction, she urged the audience to focus on the music instead.

The incident became a topic of discussion on The View, where Whoopi Goldberg shared her thoughts on how she would react if she were in a similar situation. Whoopi expressed her support for Miranda’s actions, understanding the importance of maintaining a respectful atmosphere during live performances. Her opinion resonated with fans who agreed with the country singer’s stance on ensuring that the music and the artist’s delivery are given the attention they deserve.

“If they paid money for the tickets, they came to see her,” she told co-hosts Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. “So, if she’s singing, at least a little respect. Acknowledge [that if] you can see her, she can see you too.”

Whoopi continued: “It’s like being a lounge singer. You go into a bar, somebody’s at the piano and nobody’s listening. That’s what it’s like for her, I’m just saying.”

When Sara, Sunny, and Alyssa tried to rationalize why the fans decided to take the photos in the middle of the concert, Whoopi wasn’t having it. After making her thoughts loud and clear, she put her words into action with the help of the live audience.

“Stay home. If you’re going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I’m doing my thing, or don’t come,” she concluded. “Turn on the television, girl… I’m leaving y’all because I want to take a picture with this marvelous woman who is 91. So, we’re going to do a selfie. Just me and you.”

When The View fans saw Whoopi’s reaction and position on the concert incident, many were split by the decision. While some disagreed with the TV personality’s opinion, others didn’t hesitate to side with her online.

“That was amazing what Whoopi did at [the] end, that’s how we all should be!!!” one person wrote on Instagram. “Well done Whoopi 👏 so sweet,” another agreed. “This was a cute segment I like that they all had different opinions and just stated them, and the Whoopi moment at the end,” a different follower said on YouTube.

If there’s anything to know about Whoopi, it’s that she’ll stand up for whatever she believes in.