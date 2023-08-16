The wildfire disaster in Maui, specifically in Lahaina, has given rise to an array of wild speculations online. Beyond the tragic loss of over 100 lives and scorched landscapes, social media is abuzz with tales of nefarious plots involving elites, space lasers, and even Oprah’s recent property acquisitions. Let’s dive in to separate the myths from the realities.

Among the loudest voices on platforms like TikTok are those pointing fingers at billionaire Oprah Winfrey. They suggest her recent purchase of over 2,000 acres of Maui land is a strategy to exploit the aftermath of the fire for further land grabs.

Oprah’s acquisition of the Ulupalakua Ranch’s two large properties for her company Harpo Inc., at prices totaling over $6 million, feeds into these narratives. These stories strike a chord as the fear of residents being displaced and housing shortages looms large.

However, any direct connection between Oprah and the fire is absent. Contrarily, she’s been on the ground, offering assistance to those impacted. As whispers of land grabs became louder, Governor Josh Green has stepped in, suggesting a halt on property sales to fend off predatory behaviors.

The more outlandish theories point to space lasers and otherworldly interventions as the cause behind the Lahaina devastation. Viral images, alleged to showcase these lasers, have been debunked. Experts have identified these images as unrelated incidents, such as an old SpaceX launch and controlled burns in other parts of the US. Claims of elites wielding space-age weaponry to initiate the fires are, at this point, entirely unsubstantiated.

In times of tragedy, rumors, and conspiracy theories often flourish, but it’s crucial to stay grounded in facts and support the affected communities.

Maui Mythbuster: Why Some Trees Still Stand Post-Fire

A circulating video of trees untouched amidst the Maui fire’s devastation has stirred theories questioning the fire’s origin. Yet, specialists highlight that certain trees can weather wildfires, thanks to their bark’s thermal insulation, dead leaves, or damp tissues. This resilience often stems from the tree’s moisture content and isn’t out of the ordinary.

As you can see from this CA video, Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) somehow only burn houses, buildings, and cars but not trees.



This is what happened in Maui. This was a targeted attack against innocent Hawaiians. pic.twitter.com/9sZbvRXbBg — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) August 14, 2023

Conspiracy theorists have suggested that directed energy weapons (DEWs) caused the fires.

Debunked: The ‘Energy Weapons’ Imagery

Visual content claiming to show energy weapons went viral, but closer scrutiny revealed many of these images to be either distorted or taken out of context. While DEWs operate on electromagnetic principles, there’s no solid evidence to suggest their connection with the Maui fires.

Maui Myth: The AI-Driven ‘Smart City’ Scheme

There’s buzz that the Maui fires were a scheme to pave the way for an AI-dominated “smart city”. This stems from chatter related to a recent science gathering and an imminent smart cities summit. However, attendees clarified that the idea of smart cities was just a talking point, not a concealed motive.

On platforms like X (previously Twitter), distinguishing between fact and fiction becomes challenging. Both authenticated and unauthenticated sources have shared content, making misleading videos and pictures spread rapidly.

The true origins of the Maui fires are still being determined. Preliminary findings point towards the influence of hurricane-driven winds and dry spells. While conspiracies might make for compelling tales, it’s essential to rely on validated data and trustworthy sources for the truth.