MAKE-A-WISH ‘MONSTER’ Mom ‘killed daughter, 7, after faking girl’s terminal illness to get thousands in donations for bucket list’

A horrible tale has been reported, that a mother Kelly Turner faces charges by killing, child abuse, charitable fraud her own daughter by showing her fake illness and get some donation, according to the The Sun. Mother had claimed that I was worried about my daughter’s quality of life was below.

Kelly Turner pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday to the 2017 death of her seven-year-old daughter Olivia Gant, CBS4 reported. Olivia was 7 years old and passed away in 2017, just weeks after Turner stopped medical care. Turner’s three-week trial is set to begin on May 3, 2021, in Denver, Colorado.She still in jail on a $250,000 bond.

Investigators said Turner’s daughter was admitted into Children’s Hospital Colorado in the month leading up to her death.

Gant died in August 2017 under hospice care.

Her death certificate revealed she died from chronic intestinal failure, seizure disorder, and autism.

Turner was indicted on murder in 2019 after doctors questioned the daughter’s “medical problems” in addition to Gant’s illness.

Gant’s body was later dug up from her grave – leading to a second autopsy which found her death to be undetermined.

Meanwhile, Turner reportedly mentioned Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSBP) to investigators, however, she denied she had the mental health illness.