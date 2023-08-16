Los Angeles Woman Uncovers Body Wrapped in Plastic in Son’s Bedroom

Los Angeles mother finds dead body in son’s room, victim identified as Hannah Rachel Collins. The suspect is still at large.

In an unimaginably horrifying incident, a mother in Los Angeles came face-to-face with the grim reality of a dead body, later identified as 30-year-old Hannah Rachel Collins, concealed in her son’s room.

The fateful discovery was made around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday when the mother, whose identity has been kept confidential, entered her son’s room, lured by an unusual gas odor. What she found was a deeply distressing sight – the deceased body of Collins shrouded in plastic.

Details regarding the circumstances of Collins’ death are scant at the moment. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has verified Collins’ identity but has not provided any details on the cause or the exact time of death.

The suspected perpetrator of this horrifying crime is described as a 26-year-old Hispanic male. However, the Los Angeles Police Department has not released his identity, with their hunt for him continuing into Tuesday. Complicating the matter further, the mother’s son was conspicuously absent when Collins’ body was discovered.

It’s been revealed that Collins, described as a Caucasian woman, had marked her 30th birthday just a fortnight ago.

While the LAPD has launched a full-blown homicide investigation, they remain tight-lipped about its progress. As the search intensifies, no arrests have been made until Tuesday morning.

The police continue their diligent probe into the case, keeping further details under wraps.