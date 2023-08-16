Florida mom helped son plan deadly shooting, deputies say: ‘If you don’t come kill her you a b****’

A woman has been arrested on charges of assisting her son in orchestrating a fatal shooting at a Home Depot in Pensacola, north Florida, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The incident occurred last Friday afternoon at the Home Depot located at 5309 N. Davis Highway. One woman was pronounced dead at the location. The primary suspect, Keith Agee, 20, was detained and is facing charges of aggravated battery and homicide. His mother, Sheila Agee, has been apprehended in Alabama on charges of first-degree murder and is set to be extradited to Escambia County.

Evidence indicates that the act was not random; Keith was acquainted with the deceased. Moreover, investigations have unveiled text messages suggesting that Sheila Agee was not only aware of the murderous plan but was actively involved in its execution, even aiding in locating the victim.

In an effort to keep the public informed, the Sheriff’s Office posted these incriminating text exchanges between the mother and son on their official Facebook page.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip W. Simmons commented on the gravity of the case, stating, “The fact that a mother not only knew of but allegedly facilitated such a heinous act is beyond comprehension.” The case remains under active investigation, with two others reportedly sustaining minor injuries during the incident.

Here’s a look at their alleged text conversations where Keith and Sheila spoke about planning the shooting. CONTENT WARNING: These text messages include offensive language and violent wording. Viewer discretion is advised.

The text messages released by police are verbatim. FOX 35 News has not corrected for spelling or grammar concerns.

‘If you don’t come to kill her you a mf b****’

Keith: “Shi ain’t do nun but cost me money and gave me a [expletive] I’m fin just shoot her Ik I hate that for [daughter] buh like I said I can’t take it idgaf Nomo.”

Sheila: “Ok.”

Sheila: “Ok I’ll call you and tell you mf if you want to go to jail I’ll tell you when we get close but if you don’t come kill her you a mf [expletive].”

Sheila: “Don’t call nanny and tell her she will try and talk you out of it.”

Keith: “Ian even gon tell her y I left.”

Keith: “I’m just say I gotta go to the dentist.”

Sheila: “Don’t even go there she won’t know you left.”

Sheila: “Don’t shoot at my mf car I don’t want to die.”

Keith: “I’m not”

‘I’m open the door jus shoot her’

Keith: “Buh that’s another thing if she don’t get out that car momma and I have to drag her out or can’t ima ask u to step out Cuz I’m open the door jus shoot her.”

Sheila: “As long as you don’t shoot me.”

Sheila: “Hell if you getting off work now I’ll give you the address here and you can ride over here and do it so you don’t have to do it in front of [daughter].”

‘Erase the texts’

Sheila: “Hold up let me get it erase the texts cause I don’t want nobody to know I was texting you stupid [expletive].”

Keith: “I already deleted mine trust me ian gon say [expletive] abt us even tlkin td.”

‘This is the only way’

Keith: “All I want is that address momma I’m done tlkin I done tlked enough Ik wats gonna happen and I’m ok with that I done already been thinkin it thru and this the only way for me idk why u so quick to start [expletive] wit me buh again must be scared of [victim] or sum idk.”

Keith: “She gon be onna floor right?”

Sheila: “waiting on you”

Keith: “I’m saying I’m gone have to find her in the back or sum?”

Sheila: “Nope”

Keith: “Ok”

Keith: “Stay out my way”

Sheila: “I am”

‘I’m going home today not to hell or to jail’

Keith: “So that last thought of her knowin she [expletive] and the regret in her face will b enough to satisfy me idgaf what she see wen she dead, Yes tf she do How tf I’m pick her up when yo sorry [expletive] tryna go gamble or hang in Jackson and she don’t pick up the phone, Nah that ain’t even gon fly she a jus die before I let that continue.”

Sheila: “Ok whatever Idc do what you do idgaf. Cause I’m going home today not to hell or to jail.”

Keith: “good for u”

Sheila: “Ok then stop texting me I’m working. Do whatever you want to do. It don’t affect me either [expletive] way.”