Laura Loomer Demands Her Chance on Megyn Kelly Show After Greene Interview

Laura Loomer is demanding a seat on The Megyn Kelly Show after the host gave Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene the spotlight to talk about their nasty feud that has been bubbling for weeks.

It all started when Loomer, who has made herself a self-appointed gatekeeper of Trump-world loyalty tests, went after the U.S. Army for honoring a Medal of Honor recipient who once backed Hillary Clinton. Greene wasn’t having it. She fired back at Loomer, telling her to “shut up” and calling her a “coward.” Loomer hit back even harder, calling Greene a “rabid dog” and a “lying fake Christian whore.”

Kelly said she doesn’t know Loomer personally, but she still asked Greene on Tuesday’s episode of her show what caused the blow-up. Greene admitted the two used to be friends back in 2017 and 2018, and she even backed Loomer during her first congressional run in 2020. Greene donated to her campaign against Florida Democrat Lois Frankel and said she was supportive at the time.

Laura Loomer demands a spot on Megyn Kelly’s show after Greene feud (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

But when Loomer lost and later tried again in 2022, things went downhill. This time she switched districts and ran against Rep. Daniel Webster, a Republican. Greene said she warned Loomer against it, suggesting she would be smarter to go after an open seat instead of challenging an incumbent.

“Well, she refused,” Greene said on Kelly’s show. “She said no. She would not listen to anybody and ran there. So, I said, ‘I can’t get involved, I’m not going to endorse against him. I’m going to stay out.’ Well, she was furious at me, and then everything kind of plummeted from there.”

Loomer lost badly to Webster but refused to concede, claiming corruption within what she called a “feckless, cowardly Republican Party,” according to The New York Times.

Since then, Greene says Loomer has turned her anger on her and other top Trump allies like former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Georgia Rep. Brian Jack. “She attacks some of the most loyal people to the president, people that are unapologetically America First,” Greene told Kelly. “Those of us that fight the hardest, for some reason, she attacks us the most.”

Loomer wasn’t about to let Greene have the last word. She went online after the interview and blasted Greene as a “jealous c—.” She denied ever lying about her and claimed Kelly was giving Greene a platform to smear her without giving her a chance to respond.

Loomer lashes out after Greene trashes her on Megyn Kelly’s interview (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune)

“There are no lies @megynkelly,” Loomer posted. “She’s just a jealous QNT. If you’re going to have @mtgreenee on to lie about me, then you should have me on to respond. Unless of course your goal is to have her on to lie about me. Come to think of it, you have never asked me to come on.”

To back herself up, Loomer also shared an old video clip where Greene once referred to her as a friend, throwing more fuel onto an already messy MAGA drama.