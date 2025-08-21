Fitness Influencer Passes Away at 28, Remembered as ‘Amazing Woman’ by Husband

Nicole Brenda Santos Marins, a Brazilian fitness influencer who often shared glimpses of her life with her followers, has died at the age of 28, according to US Weekly.

Marins had built a modest but loyal community of just over 3,000 people on Instagram, where she regularly posted about travel, exercise, and her day-to-day life. The heartbreaking news of her passing was confirmed by her husband, Alisson Cravo, who remembered her in a series of emotional posts on August 19.

In one translated message, Cravo described his wife as “an amazing woman, warrior, worker, [and] a wonderful mother.” He continued, “Thank you for me giving what I didn’t deserve at the moment. This journey was just the beginning of a beautiful story. Forgive me I will love you forever my wife.”

Nicole Marins fans mourn after fitness star’s passing at just 28 (Nicole Brenda Santos Marins/Instagram)

In another note, he reflected on their relationship, writing, “You brought out my best side. I will miss everything we lived through — all our plans that would happen, the calmness you gave me from your wonderful smile.”

To honor their last moments together, Cravo shared photos from the final weekend they spent as a couple. They had traveled to Praia Grande, Brazil, where they enjoyed a hot air balloon ride and went horseback riding. “A weekend well spent. Full of experiences and emotions that will be kept in our memory 🤍,” he wrote alongside the photos.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with messages of support and grief. “You were radiant overflowing with happiness,” one person wrote in Portuguese. Another added, “My condolences to all the family and friends, may God comfort your heart at this moment of sorrow.” A third simply shared, “My deepest condolences 😢.”

Fitness influencer Nicole Marins dies at 28 as husband shares heartbreaking tribute (Instagram)

Seeing the overwhelming response, Cravo thanked everyone who had taken the time to honor Marins. In an Instagram Story, he said, “I wanted all of you to have the chance to meet this incredible woman, this incredible human being and all her light. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, she deserves all admiration.”

Marins’s sudden death has left her family, friends, and online community in shock. For many, she will be remembered not only for her fitness and lifestyle content but for the positivity and warmth she brought into the lives of those who followed her journey.