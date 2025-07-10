This 73-Year-Old Bodybuilder Is Shattering Stereotypes and Living Life Like a Total Boss

When I first talked to Renee Landers, I instantly knew she was someone who doesn’t just ignore ageist stereotypes—she absolutely obliterates them. At 73 years old, she’s not just hitting the gym. She’s a competitive bodybuilder who radiates strength, confidence, and pure joy. Her story isn’t just inspiring because of what she’s accomplished—it’s because she’s lived every moment of it, and she’s still just getting started.

Renee didn’t even start weight training until she was past 60. Back then, she was recovering from lumbar fusion surgery after dealing with the intense pain of spondylolisthesis. “I had to do something,” she told me. “I didn’t want to live the rest of my life in a recliner.” That’s when she teamed up with a trainer who specialized in injury recovery, and what started as a way to heal turned into something much bigger, reported Yahoo.

By the time she was 69, Renee was stepping on stage at her first bodybuilding competition. “I was nervous about walking on stage in a bikini,” she laughed, “but I figured if I could recover from spinal surgery, I could do this too.” And she absolutely did. Since then, she’s taken home trophies, earned her GBO pro card, and competed in more than a dozen shows, including the Arnold Classic.

When we chatted, Renee was super open about what keeps her feeling strong and energized. She sticks to a pescatarian diet, makes sure to move every day, and credits hormone replacement therapy, which she started at 60, with helping her feel her best. Her routine is no joke—45 minutes of weights followed by 45 minutes of cardio, six days a week. “It’s a choice,” she said. “I choose to feel strong.”

But Renee isn’t all gym and grind. Her Instagram is a vibrant travel diary full of cruise adventures, girls’ getaways, and solo trips—like her recent visit to Sicily. Even on the road, she keeps up her fitness game. And in between workouts and vacations, she’s dancing, dating, and completely rejecting society’s outdated ideas about what women in their 70s should be doing. “People ask if I’m a cougar,” she said with a playful smile, “but I don’t see age when I connect with someone. I see energy, joy, and character.”

Her message is bold and simple. “Age is not a cage,” she told me. It’s something she shares often with her followers on Instagram @reneefitat70, on YouTube, and through community talks. And she doesn’t pretend the journey has been easy. It’s taken serious discipline, showing up even on the hard days, and being willing to start fresh. But her results say everything.

Renee’s story is proof that your later years don’t have to be about slowing down. They can be your most powerful chapter. In our conversation, she reminded me—and everyone watching—that aging doesn’t mean fading. It means deciding. Deciding to show up for yourself, stay curious, and never stop pushing for more.