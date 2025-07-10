Teen Accused of Killing Mother and Stepfather Now Faces Murder Charges

A Georgia teen is now facing serious charges after allegedly killing both her mother and stepfather earlier this year. Seventeen-year-old Sarah Grace Patrick turned herself in on Tuesday after learning there were warrants out for her arrest. She’s now being charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault, and prosecutors have decided to try her as an adult.

The tragic case stems from a disturbing discovery made back in February. On the morning of February 20, Carroll County deputies responded to a chilling 911 call. When they arrived at the family home, they found 41-year-old Kristin Brock and 45-year-old James Brock shot to death in their bed. What makes the scene even more heartbreaking is that their 6-year-old daughter was the one who found their bodies, reported WLBT.

The 911 call, according to deputies, came from Sarah Patrick herself. That detail has only deepened the mystery and emotion surrounding the case. At the time, no arrests were made right away, but officials say the investigation continued behind the scenes for months.

“We don’t know what goes through the mind of a child who wants to harm their parents,” said Carroll County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ashley Hulsey. “It is a very horrific and sad case.” Authorities haven’t shared a possible motive yet, and right now, they’re keeping most details close to the vest as the case unfolds.

What we do know is that this investigation is far from over. Officials have said that more arrests could be coming, though they haven’t specified who else might be involved or what role others could have played. For now, all eyes are on Sarah Patrick, who sits in custody as she awaits the legal process.

The tight-knit community in Carroll County is struggling to process what happened. The idea that a teenager could be involved in such a brutal crime — especially one involving her own family — is something that has shaken neighbors and friends.

With Sarah now being tried as an adult, the case could take some unexpected turns in court. Prosecutors will likely push for a harsh sentence if she’s found guilty, especially given the severity of the allegations and the violent nature of the deaths.

As of now, investigators haven’t released information about how they connected Sarah to the killings or what evidence led to her arrest months after the murders. The lack of a clear motive has only added to the public’s confusion and heartbreak.

Officials are urging anyone with more information about the case to come forward, saying it could help bring full justice to everyone affected.

The Brocks leave behind a young daughter who witnessed a scene no child should ever have to face. While authorities work through the legal side of things, the emotional toll of this case is clearly hitting hard — not just for the family, but for the entire community watching this tragic story unfold.