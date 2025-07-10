Olympic Legend Mary Lou Retton Breaks Down in DUI Arrest Caught on Camera

Bodycam footage from Mary Lou Retton’s DUI arrest earlier this year has now surfaced, and it’s as emotional and chaotic as you might expect from someone who was once America’s sweetheart. The 57-year-old former Olympic gold medalist was pulled over back in May in West Virginia, and the video, released Tuesday, captures every tense moment.

Wearing a bright yellow top and brown shorts, Retton is seen as officers approach her vehicle in an AutoZone parking lot. Right away, she seems overwhelmed. “Oh my God,” she murmurs as an officer begins explaining the steps of a field sobriety test. It doesn’t go smoothly. At one point, visibly frustrated, she sighs and says, “Oh, come on,” when asked to keep her balance a little longer.

Despite being pulled over in West Virginia, Retton told officers she only had a driver’s license issued in Texas, but it wasn’t in her possession. Instead, she said she had her passport. She also flatly refused to take a breathalyzer test, even after being informed it would lead to an additional charge.

The arrest happened on May 17 and ended with Retton in handcuffs after officers concluded she was driving under the influence, reported PEOPLE. She was clearly shaken and emotional. As she was being taken into custody, she was heard telling a loved one, “Oh my God, Gia. They think I’m drunk,” while that person tried to speak to the officers on her behalf.

Even once they got to the station, Retton didn’t hold back her feelings. In the footage, she tells one of the officers, “I mean, really… I know, you know [who I am],” apparently trying to hint at her fame. Her mugshot, also released Tuesday, shows her visibly upset and in tears.

During the traffic stop, police noted her Porsche was “all over the roadway” and that there was a container of wine sitting next to her in the car, according to the police report.

Retton’s arrest officially came to light in late May when public records showed she had been booked in Marion County for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She later received a $100 fine.

After a court appearance in June, she broke her silence and addressed the incident publicly. In a statement to “Entertainment Tonight,” she said, “I take full responsibility for my actions. What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses.

“To my family, friends and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry. I am determined to learn and grow from this experience, and I am committed to making positive changes in my life. I truly appreciate your concern, encouragement and continued support.”

So far, Retton’s reps haven’t made any further comments, but the bodycam footage has definitely reignited public attention around the once-celebrated gymnast. It’s a tough fall for a figure many grew up admiring, but one she seems committed to learning from.