Florida Influencer Accused of Deadly Hit and Run After Police Say She Fled on Foot

A Florida influencer has been arrested after authorities say she caused a late-night crash that left one person dead and three others injured before running away from the scene.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, 32-year-old Beverly Yvonne Slaughter allegedly sped through a red light just after 1 a.m. on April 29 and slammed into another vehicle. The impact was so severe that all four people in the struck car had to be rushed to Broward Health Medical Center.

Surveillance footage from a nearby McDonald’s reportedly captured the entire crash. Police say Slaughter then fled the wreck on foot, only to be chased down by an officer. When asked why she ran, Slaughter allegedly told the officer that “her boyfriend told her to run away.”

While all four victims were initially taken to the hospital, one passenger’s injuries were too severe. Four days later, that victim was taken off life support, turning the case into a fatal crash investigation.

Florida Influencer Accused of Killing One and Injuring Three After Alleged Hit and Run (X@merradonnews/BSO)

Court documents show Slaughter is now facing 14 charges, including vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury, and driving on a revoked license.

Records also reveal Slaughter should not have been behind the wheel in the first place. Her license was suspended in 2021, and in 2023, she racked up multiple convictions, including driving with a suspended license, DUI, fleeing from police, and reckless driving.

Despite that history, prosecutors say she continued to drive illegally, and this time the consequences turned deadly. Slaughter is currently being held as she awaits her next court appearance. According to court filings, she’s scheduled to face a judge on Friday, August 1, at 11 a.m.

The case has shocked her followers online, where Slaughter had built up a modest influencer presence before the crash. Now, instead of sharing lifestyle content, she’s at the center of a serious criminal trial that could put her behind bars for years.

The affidavit paints a picture of someone who not only ignored repeated warnings to stay off the road but who also chose to run away rather than stay and face the aftermath of her actions. For the family of the victim who lost their life, that decision has added another layer of heartbreak to an already devastating situation.

As the case moves forward, prosecutors are expected to highlight Slaughter’s repeated driving violations and her decision to flee the scene as proof of reckless disregard for human life. If convicted on the most serious charges, she could face decades in prison.

For now, all eyes will be on her August hearing, where a judge will decide the next steps in a case that’s left one family grieving and others badly injured — and has put an influencer’s name in headlines for all the wrong reasons.