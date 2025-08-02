Maxwell Moves to New Prison as Trump Denies Any Pardon Talk and Legal Tensions Rise

Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved from a Florida prison to a lower-security facility in Texas, where she’ll continue serving her 20-year sentence for helping financier Jeffrey Epstein abuse underage girls. This shift comes as Maxwell met last week with Deputy US Attorney General Todd Blanche, who reportedly wanted to discuss anyone else who might have been involved in Epstein’s crimes.

Maxwell, who was previously housed at the FCI Tallahassee in Florida, has now been transferred to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas. This move is significant as prison camps are classified as minimum-security facilities, the least restrictive within the federal system. These camps often have limited or no perimeter fencing, whereas low-security prisons like FCI Tallahassee feature double fences and higher staff-to-inmate ratios.

David Markus, Maxwell’s lawyer, confirmed the transfer but declined to comment further. The US Department of Justice didn’t respond to requests for details on the case.

During an interview on Newsmax on Friday, President Donald Trump was asked about the possibility of granting Maxwell a pardon. His response was blunt: “I’m allowed to do it, but nobody’s asked me to do it.” Trump added that he was not familiar with the specifics of her case. When asked about Maxwell’s meeting with Deputy Attorney General Blanche, Trump speculated that Blanche just wanted to ensure that innocent people wouldn’t be harmed if documents related to the Epstein investigation were made public.

The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) stated that Maxwell’s transfer was based on the level of security and supervision required. However, BOP spokesperson Donald Murphy couldn’t elaborate on the specific reasons for her move.

The transfer comes at a time when Trump is facing increasing pressure from both conservative supporters and Democratic lawmakers to release more information about the Epstein and Maxwell investigations. The Justice Department is currently seeking approval to unseal grand jury materials, including law enforcement officers’ testimonies, which are typically kept under wraps. Two federal judges in Manhattan are considering the department’s request, with final decisions expected soon.

Maxwell’s defense team, along with those representing Epstein’s alleged victims, will present their positions on whether these documents should be made public during hearings on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Maxwell remains involved in legal battles, including an attempt to get the US Supreme Court to overturn her conviction. She was found guilty in 2021 of recruiting and grooming girls for Epstein to abuse, although she maintains her innocence and has requested relief from President Trump.

Epstein, who was arrested in 2019 on sex trafficking charges, died by suicide while in a Manhattan jail awaiting trial. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges before his death. Maxwell, however, continues to serve her sentence while legal proceedings surrounding the Epstein case move forward.