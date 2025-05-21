Heartbreaking: Family Demands Justice After Autistic Toddler Dies at Day Care – ‘He Was Cold and Blue When She Found Him’

A Missouri family is devastated and demanding answers after the tragic death of 3-year-old Conrad Ashcraft, a nonverbal autistic boy, at a local day care. Conrad had been attending Poppy’s Playhouse 2 in Park Hills since November 2024. The family had trusted the place initially — it looked reputable from the outside. But just seven months later, they’re left reeling and accusing the facility of failing in the worst possible way.

Tara Williams and Josh Ashcraft, Conrad’s parents, are still in shock. Tara’s cousin, Danielle Love, spoke to CafeMom, saying Conrad “had a smile so bright he lit up the room.” But because he was nonverbal, he couldn’t tell his parents what was happening during his time at the day care.

Danielle said the incident happened during nap time — something Conrad didn’t usually participate in. “This all occurred over nap time,” she said. “Conrad never took naps at day care before this.”

The family says things took a horrifying turn around 12:30 p.m., when, according to a close family friend, an employee allegedly lay on top of Conrad to settle him. When his mum turned up at 4:15 p.m. to collect him, it was already too late. The little boy had died, and the family believed he had suffocated, reported Fox 2.

“They said it was cardiac arrest,” Danielle explained. “But he laid there for hours, deceased before his mother arrived and found him under the weighted blanket. When she arrived and found him, he was cold and blue and stiff.” She added that Tara rushed to get her phone, and when she came back, the owner was suddenly performing CPR — but it was far too late. “Rigor mortis had already set in,” Danielle said. “It felt like CPR was just for show at that point.”

Emergency responders arrived and pronounced Conrad dead at the scene. An autopsy is still pending, but the family isn’t sitting quietly. They want justice.

A family friend, Justin Michael Williams, believes something darker may be at play. He claims the day care’s owner, Spring Gray, who also serves as an alderwoman in Park Hills, has been able to use her political standing to protect the business.

“Spring has power,” Justin said. “She’s good at getting bad reviews taken down. But so many stories were never officially reported, and some complaints were just swept aside. I strongly believe they’re giving her cover in all this.” Conrad’s family is now speaking out, determined to make sure no other child suffers the same fate.