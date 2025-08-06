Arizona Town Shattered as 10 Year Old Girl Dies Amid Abuse Allegations

An Arizona community is reeling after a 10-year-old girl’s life was cut short in a horrifying case that police say involves abuse, torture, and neglect.

On July 27, police in Holbrook, Arizona, found little Rebekah Baptiste unresponsive at the intersection of two highways. Authorities say she was rushed to a medical facility, but just three days later, on July 30, she was gone.

According to Apache County Sheriff’s Office reports, her father, 32-year-old Richard Baptiste, and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Anicia Woods, were arrested soon after. Both are now facing first-degree murder and child abuse charges.

Court records reviewed by PEOPLE confirm the charges, though they don’t yet show any plea or attorney information for either suspect.

Arizona Girl Found Unresponsive on Highway Dies Days Later as Parents Face Murder Charges (Apache County Sheriff’s Office)



The details that have emerged are heartbreaking and disturbing. During a court appearance on August 4, prosecutors said medical personnel determined Rebekah had been “tortured.” They also found she was severely dehydrated and malnourished when she was discovered.

Prosecutors allege the little girl had injuries that suggested “child physical abuse, sexual abuse and torture.” In one of the most shocking revelations, officials said she was missing her toenails.

“She was black and blue from her head to toe,” Rebekah’s uncle, Damon Hawkins, told AZ Family. “She had two black eyes, and they’re thinking the cause of death was because of a hemorrhage.”

Family members are devastated and struggling to comprehend the cruelty described by prosecutors. They remember Rebekah as a sweet, caring child who didn’t deserve any of what happened to her.

What’s even more troubling is that there may have been multiple warning signs before tragedy struck. Rebekah’s school reportedly contacted Arizona’s Department of Child Safety (DCS) 12 different times to raise concerns about her safety. According to AZ Family, the school believes no “meaningful action” was taken in response to those reports.

PEOPLE reached out to DCS Arizona for comment, but the department has not yet responded. In a statement to AZ Family, the agency said they are “actively collaborating with law enforcement in a joint investigation to ensure that the people responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice.”

10-Year-Old Girl’s Death Shocks Arizona Town After Horrific Discovery on Highway (Credit: Apache County Sheriff’s Office)



The case has sparked outrage among community members and advocates for child safety, who are now demanding answers about how this could have been prevented. Questions remain about whether more could have been done to intervene before the abuse reached such a tragic and fatal point.

For now, the focus is on seeking justice for Rebekah. As the case moves forward, both Baptiste and Woods remain in custody. The charges they face carry the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

Rebekah’s loved ones are clinging to memories of her bright smile and gentle spirit, while also grappling with the pain of knowing her life was filled with suffering in her final days. “She should still be here,” her uncle said. “We just want justice for Rebekah.”