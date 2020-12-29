Daughter warns against New Year parties after mum gets Covid at wedding and dies

A daughter narrates her sadden tale reagarding her mother died on her wedding day and requesting to not skip New Year parties.

A girl who is in bridal dress speak out heart brokenly that , 67, died from the deadly virus six weeks after a lavish celebration attended by around 100 people.The September nuptials broke coronavirus restrictions and around 50 people subsequently fell ill.

The wedding took place in Derby on September 19, when restrictions at the time meant only 30 people could attend.

According to Mirror “Around 60 or 70 gests attended a reception at the groom’s house”.

Dalvinder, 44, said: “My mum should still be here, but she felt pressured to go. If you are worried, don’t keep quiet – speak up.

“It is so senseless. My mother went from the wedding to being admitted to hospital in less than 10 days.

“A few weeks later we were arranging her funeral.

“Covid is destroying lives. I wish people would think about what they are doing.”

Joginder tested positive soon after the wedding and died on October 30.

Her daughter added: “I just want to tell people not to go to huge gatherings.

“There is a vaccine on the way, so make sure your loved ones are here to celebrate next Christmas and New Year with you.”

She added: “We seem to have lost that community spirit from the first wave when everyone was working together.

“There is a vaccine on the way, so make sure your loved ones are here to celebrate next Christmas and New Year with you.”

She added: “We seem to have lost that community spirit from the first wave when everyone was working together.