Trump fumes that first lady Melania was overlooked by major magazines

First lady Melania Trump hasn’t been “in Vogue” — or other fashion mags — nearly enough, President Trump said this week.

Not a single major magazine has featured the former model on its cover during her husband’s presidency, prompting the Commander in Chief to vent on Christmas about the lack of attention.

He shared a tweet from Breitbart News on Christmas Day complaining how “the elitist snobs in the fashion press have kept the most elegant First Lady in American history off the covers of their magazines for 4 consecutive years.”

Melania Trump is “the greatest of all time,” Trump added.

A count by the Daily Mail found by contrast, Michelle Obama, graced at least 12 magazine covers during her time in office — including three for Vogue alone.

“First Lady Melania Trump departed the White House for Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday in a sleek ensemble with knockout thigh-high leather boots,” gushed Breitbart’s in-house fashion guru John Binder, alongside images of the first couple departing the White House to spend Christmas at Mar-a-Lago.

The website additionally reported she was wearing an Azzedine Alaïa wool coat which retails for a cool $6,610.