Princess Anne’s thinly veiled dig at Prince Harry and Meghan in shock new interview

In a recent interview with CBC, Princess Anne made a remark that appeared to reference Prince Harry and Meghan when discussing the idea of slimming down the monarchy.

The Royal Family has been moving towards a more streamlined operation in recent years, focusing on those in line for the throne.

However, when asked about the idea of a slimmed-down monarchy, the Princess said that it doesn’t sound like a good idea, adding that the suggestion was made when there were “a few more people around”.

This is believed to be a reference to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Prince Andrew, and the deaths of the late Queen and Prince Philip.

The Princess also spoke about the importance of the monarchy in providing stability and continuity, and how the royal family supports the monarch’s role. She also shared her thoughts on what kind of King her brother, Prince Charles, will be.