Disturbing Branford Tragedy: Father Kills 12-Year-Old Son and Attacks Teen Daughter

A 52-year-old man has been charged with murdering his young son and attempting to kill his daughter in an alarming case that’s shaken a quiet Connecticut community.

Anthony Esposito Jr. is accused of killing his 12-year-old son, Anthony P. Esposito, in their Branford home on May 1. According to police, it was a frantic call from a woman inside the house that first alerted them—she told dispatchers that Esposito Jr. had killed someone. By the time officers arrived, Esposito Jr. had already fled the scene in a Chrysler Pacifica, reported by the Hartford Courant.

When police entered the home on Hemlock Road, they found the boy with severe head injuries. Paramedics quickly confirmed he had died at the scene.

Not long after, state troopers stopped Esposito Jr.’s vehicle. What he allegedly told them next was chilling: he claimed he heard the voices of his parents in his head, instructing him on what to do. He told investigators that his son had been “disrespectful” and had given him the middle finger—and that the voices told him not to tolerate it.

Esposito Jr. reportedly recalled hearing his mother’s voice repeat the words, “Baseball, baseball, bat,” prompting him to grab a bat and hit his son in the back of the head. He told officers he wanted “it to end quick” so his son wouldn’t suffer.

After the killing, Esposito Jr. allegedly left the house and picked up his daughter. When she asked where her brother was, he reportedly told her he was downstairs. As she moved toward the staircase, police believe Esposito Jr. attempted to push her down. Investigators say he may have intended to kill her, too, but she managed to escape before he could get hold of the bat.

He’s now facing serious charges, including murder with special circumstances and attempted murder. His bond has been set at a staggering $3 million.

The brutal nature of the crime has left the Branford community reeling. Christopher Tranberg, superintendent of Branford Public Schools, sent out a heartfelt message in the aftermath. “We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected,” he wrote.

The case is still unfolding, but it’s clear the tragedy has sent shockwaves far beyond the family home, raising disturbing questions about mental health, trauma, and how this horrific chain of events could happen in a seemingly ordinary neighbourhood.

