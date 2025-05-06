Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s Steamy Kiss Sends Instagram Into Meltdown

Gigi Hadid has finally made it official with Bradley Cooper—and she’s done it in the most Gigi way possible. The supermodel celebrated her 30th birthday with a glamorous party and shared a set of photos on Instagram, but there was one snap that had everyone talking. Right there, nestled among the pics of cake and celebration, was a passionate kiss between Gigi and the Oscar-nominated actor, confirming what fans had been speculating about for months.

The shot, snapped just behind a towering three-tier chocolate cake, shows Gigi cradling Bradley’s face as the two lock lips. No more hints or paparazzi shots—this was the moment fans had been waiting for, and she dropped it casually in a birthday post. Page Six was first to pick up on the photo, and the internet has been buzzing ever since.

Gigi didn’t directly mention the kiss in her caption, but her words were filled with gratitude and love. “I feel so lucky to be 30!” she wrote. “I feel so lucky for every high and low, for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!”

She added: “I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honoured to take on a new decade.”

Fans were already clued in that something was up after Gigi and Bradley were seen arriving hand-in-hand at her birthday party at Le Chalet in NYC on April 25. But this kiss was the Instagram “hard launch” everyone had been waiting for.

And just to add to the buzz, eagle-eyed followers noticed something shiny on Gigi’s ring finger—a gold band that’s now sparking a whole new round of speculation.

Since first being romantically linked in October 2023, Gigi and Bradley have kept things pretty low-key. This post, though, changes everything.

Fans flooded the comments with excitement. “Gigi Hadid kissing Bradley Cooper!!!!!! Omggggg,” one wrote. Another joked, “Omg Bradley hard launch ty for this.” Someone else added, “Gigi and Bradley kissing is my end goal.”

One follower summed it up perfectly: “I could actually see Gigi and Bradley having kids and getting married.”

Whether or not the ring means anything more, one thing’s clear—this couple is no longer hiding. And the internet? Completely obsessed.

