Caught on Tape: Sneaky Gang Swipes SUV in Daring Night Heist

Miami’s Night Owls Turn Car Thieves – And They Didn’t Need the Keys

Miami-Dade’s police are on the hunt for a gang of young carjackers who expertly swiped an SUV – all without the owner’s keys.

The stealthy operation, captured on surveillance, showed the thieves converging in two cars, shrouded in the darkness of night. Their venue of choice? A parking lot in a Northeast Miami-Dade condo complex, around 4 a.m. on a recent Tuesday.

Neighbor Johnny Tivera described the scenario: “They were trying to unlock every vehicle in sight.”

Different camera angles show them zeroing in on an SUV and smashing a side window to gain entry. Inside moments later was one of the culprits.

The stolen 2021 Kia Seltos belongs to Scarlett O’Hara, a youth dance instructor. Shockingly, her workbag filled with dance props for kids was the only loot in the backseat. “I’d love to see their faces when they find tutus and ballet shoes instead of valuables,” O’Hara commented, hoping the thieves might feel a bit foolish.

At least one among the five appears to be a female, part of a group seemingly in their teens. Tivera was quick to question, “Shouldn’t these young ones be home at that hour? Where are their guardians?”

O’Hara reflected on the incident, expressing the emotional toll: “Such actions wound deeper than one might think.”

Those with leads or who recognize the young suspects are encouraged to reach out to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.