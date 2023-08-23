Bodycam Footage Captures Dramatic Rescue of Kidnapped Woman

In a harrowing turn of events, the Louisville Metro Police Department recently came to the aid of a woman found shackled in a home on Bolling Avenue. Kentucky police have publicized the bodycam footage from the operation, highlighting the challenges and urgency of the situation.

The incident began when concerned neighbors alerted the police after hearing distressed calls for help emanating from a second-story window of the residence. The bodycam video captures the initial moments, showing officers attempting to gain entry into the house. Faced with barricaded doors and windows, they quickly procured a ladder to access the room from the roof.

Inside, the officers were met with a distressing sight: a woman, with a chain encircling her neck, firmly anchored to the floor. Demonstrating swift action, they employed an axe to sever the chain and subsequently liberate the victim.

Following an intensive two-day investigation, authorities apprehended 36-year-old Moises May, linking him to the woman’s kidnapping. He now faces a range of charges and is currently detained with a bail set at $100,000 cash.