Student Arrested for Bringing Gun to School on First Day in Broward County

A teen was taken into custody on the opening day of school after being discovered with a firearm at Coconut Creek High School in Broward County. The arrest took place at around 1:15 p.m. Monday at the school’s premises on 1400 NW 44th Ave.

The police were tipped off anonymously by another student, which led them to discover the gun in the 15-year-old’s backpack.

During an address over the school’s PA system, the principal made a vital safety announcement that put the institution on lockdown. “It was a stark reminder of the importance of our safety procedures,” said student Latasija Williams.

The young man is now facing two felony charges related to concealed weapon possession and firearm possession by a minor. Additionally, he was charged with a misdemeanor for disrupting school activities.

DJ Deam, another student, expressed his disbelief, emphasizing that peers must mature and recognize the gravity of such actions. Similarly, Jada Mann found the situation bewildering given it was the school’s inaugural day, questioning any possible motives the teenager might have had.

While the teen did not show any signs of intending to use the weapon against anyone, Scotty Leaman of the Coconut Creek Police Department underscored the severity of the offense. He said, “Regardless of the intention, firearms have no place in schools.”

Superintendent Peter Licata expressed his gratitude towards the student who reported the incident and emphasized the crucial role everyone plays in ensuring school safety. He stated that the school took immediate action to ensure everyone’s safety and applauded the school’s efficient response to the situation.

A voicemail addressing the incident was dispatched to parents by Principal Dr. Nicole Nearor. Feedback from students indicated that the school’s reaction was commendable in promptly initiating a lockdown without causing undue panic.

Hoping for the teen’s rehabilitation, Leaman expressed his desire for the student to recognize his mistake and steer his life in a positive direction.

Lastly, authorities are continuously emphasizing the importance of vigilance, encouraging students to report any suspicious activities or objects they come across. Leaman reiterated, “It’s crucial to report anything potentially harmful. Always prioritize safety.”