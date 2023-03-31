Body camera video captures moment officers confront and kill Nashville shooter

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department posted a body camera video of Officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo confronting and killing the shooter at The Covenant School, who killed six people, including three 9-year-olds, on Tuesday morning.

Officers rush up a staircase and down two long corridors before confronting shooter Audrey Hale, 28, who stands under a big window in what appears to be an atrium, as per CNN reports.

Body camera video shows Engelbert approaching the shooter from a diagonal position across from the window.

When someone shouts, “Reloading,” Engelbert fires multiple shots at the shooter. The attacker appears to be falling to the ground.

“Clear,” someone shouts. “Move, move,” Collazo screams, and he and at least one other cop nearby walk closer to the shooter, with Engelbert following behind. As they approach the shooter, Collazo warns, “Watch out, watch out.”

Collazo then fires multiple rounds at the shooter before yelling, “Stop moving, stop moving.” Another officer yells, “Get your hand away from the gun.” The video ends just after Collazo yells, “Suspect down, suspect down.”

A part of the shooter’s body is obscured in the video, but it is visible on the ground. A broken window can also be seen behind them. The edited film is merged into a video that is slightly more than six minutes long.

In sharing it, the police department said Engelbert and Collazo were “part of a team of officers who responded to the Covenant Church/School campus Monday morning and immediately entered the building.” According to police spokesperson Don Aaron, the shooter was caught by five officers in total.

Engelbert’s body camera video shows the officers arriving at the school and running inside as alarms sound, as well as the tense moments building up to the encounter.

The video starts with Engelbert meeting a woman outside the school, who says, “The kids are all locked down, but we have two kids that we don’t know where they are.” It is unclear who she was referring to. The woman then appears to read a message from her phone, saying, “‘Someone has fired into my window,'” before directing Engelbert upstairs.

Engelbert then runs toward a door of the school and shouts, “Give me three,” appearing to request other officers to accompany him inside. Alarms can be heard coming from the school.

The woman outside the school tells the officers gathered outside: “End of this hall … they just said they heard gunshots down there, and then upstairs are a bunch of kids.” “Let’s go, I need three,” Engelbert repeats, as someone else yells, “One more.”