King Charles is ‘paralyzed by fear’ over Meghan and Harry, risking ‘humiliation’

A royal expert claims that King Charles is “paralyzed by fear” when it comes to making choices about Meghan Markle and his son Prince Harry.

The queen, according to royal biographer and commentator Tom Bower, has battled with how to manage the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the historic event, which is expected to take place on May 6.

“Paralyzed by fear and indecision, Charles has failed to suppress the Sussexes’ vile vitriol,” Bower wrote in the Sun.

Charles has returned to his usual position in deciding whether to allow the Sussexes to attend his coronation “dithering, worrying about his image.”

If the Sussexes attend the historic occasion, he fears having his limelight stolen. “Ever since Megxit, Meghan, and Harry have humiliated the King and the Royal Family,” he wrote. Meghan and Harry, who were newly invited to the event, are still debating whether they will travel the 5,459 miles.

According to royal sources, the couple’s claimed list of demands, which includes a place on the Buckingham Palace terrace during the crowning and recognition of their two young children during the celebrations, could send the historic event into “chaos.”

According to rumors, if they leave, they will be met with a “cold shoulder” from top members of the royal family.

The couple, who married in 2018, are primarily preoccupied with the roles of their children, Prince Archie, who will turn four on the day his grandfather is crowned monarch, and Princess Lilibet, according to a source close to the court.

It is thought that Archie and Lilibet were not invited to the crowning, which allegedly did not sit well with the banished royals. According to reports, Harry and Meghan are pressing to be included on the Buckingham Palace terrace on the big day, a royal protocol reserved solely for working members of the royal family.