Baby dies after ‘puppy lies on her’ as dad tells police ‘my daughter ain’t breathing’

Heart-wrenching news has been reported that residents of Ohio, US has claimed that the 4-month-old Raelynn Larrison has died because family pet lying on his infant baby daughter.

According to Mirror, Dayton resident called 911 at around 7 pm that day, telling the call handler that his puppy was lying on his daughter and when he admitted in the Dayton Children’s Hospital on December 31 and founded died.

He said: “She’s not breathing. My baby ain’t breathing

“The puppy was lying on her and I just now noticed it.”

He claimed “ When he has awoken from a nap to find his daughter unconscious with the dog ‘lying’ on top of her, it is claimed.

The breed of the dog is not known, however, neighbour Lonnie Dapier reportedly described it as a ‘big’ animal.

She said it had previously escaped the home, adding: “It’s a horrible thing if you can’t control an animal.”

The neighbour said young children should not have a ‘big dog like that’ near them.

Ms Dapier added that she hoped the dog would be ‘taken care of’ so it could not ‘injure anyone else’, the Sun reports.