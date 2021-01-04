Womenz Magazine

Angelina Jolie Was Approached To Direct Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades Films, Wait, What?

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan rose to fame with the Fifty Shades Of Grey franchise with their role of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey respectively. They have got a massive fan following post the success of films. But do y’all know, not Sam Taylor-Johnson but Angelina Jolie was the first choice to direct the film?

Yes, that’s correct. The beautiful mommy has already directed films like Unbroken, By The Sea and First They Killed My Father to name a few.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Angelina Jolie revealed why she declined to direct the Fifty Shades Films and said, “I – I think they’re just … it’s funny, I think with directing, you just think, “I’m better at telling some stories than others,” but, um, who knows? I came very clear out of the gate: after Blood And Honey, if I ever directed again, it would have to be a certain kind of film.”

