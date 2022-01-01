Death of a Loved One: Healthy Ways to Deal With Grief

Unfortunately, death is a part of life that everyone must face. The death of a loved one is one of the most difficult experiences to go through. While there is no single “right” way to grieve, there are healthy ways to deal with the pain and sorrow that come with loss, and there are unhealthy ways that make things worse.

The following are some tips for healthy grieving.

Be Involved With The Funeral

The truth is that funerals are as much for the living as they are for the dead. So while you should definitely hire a professional funeral director, it’s not a good idea to isolate yourself from the process altogether.

Instead, make decisions about the funeral, such as what kind of service it will be, the design of the casket or urn, what will be said about the person who died, and what music will be played.

Doing these things has been shown to help people feel more in control, as well as provide a greater sense of closure.

Seek Professional Help

There’s no shame in therapy. Grief counseling from a licensed therapist can be an extremely effective way to work through your feelings.

A therapist can help you process your grief in a healthy way, manage complicated emotions, and prevent the development of depression or anxiety.

If you’re interested in seeing a therapist, ask your friends and family for recommendations or search for one online. If you choose the online route, look out for credentials such as “LCSW” (licensed clinical social worker) or ” PsyD” (Doctor of Psychology).

Join a Grief Counseling Group

Grief can be lonely, but you don’t have to go through it alone. If one on one therapy isn’t your thing, grief counseling groups provide a support system for people who are all going through the same thing.

These groups are a safe space for sharing your story, validating your feelings, and suggestions for coping with grief from people who have been there.

To find a suitable grief counseling group, you can ask your doctor, clergy member, or grief therapist for recommendations. You can also do a Google search for “grief counseling groups near me.”

Consider Journaling

Writing about your thoughts and feelings can be a therapeutic way to process your grief. Journaling can help you make sense of your experience, work through complicated emotions, and track your progress over time.

If you’re not sure how to get started, try writing stream-of-consciousness style for 10 minutes a day. Just let whatever comes into your mind flow onto the page without overthinking it.

Or, there are apps that can help you get started with journaling if you prefer to type instead of write.

Grief can feel neverending, but with time and the right practices, you can start to feel like yourself again. These are just a few healthy ways to deal with the death of a loved one. If you’re struggling to cope, don’t hesitate to reach out for help.