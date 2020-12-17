This new COVID-19 weapon is being rolled out, and ‘will end the war’

Help has finally arrived in the US, and as you are reading this right now, there is an effort being made somewhere in the country to keep the distribution chain moving for the now approved coronavirus vaccine.

The first person to receive a coronavirus vaccine jab outside of the clinical trials was Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center. The injection into Lindsay’s arm marked a historical stage in the United States’ timeline of battle against the coronavirus pandemic. New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said, “Sandra, you didn’t flinch.” Lindsay replied, “It didn’t feel any different than taking any other vaccine”.

The New York Governor went on to say, “I believe this is the weapon that will end the war” against the coronavirus pandemic. The first vaccinations were rolled out across the country on Monday this week, and the first people to get them were the people who are in the most danger front-line health-care workers, such as Lindsay. For more information on this story, check out this link here.