Jordan Pickford marries ‘soulmate’ Megan Davison in The Maldives

‘Worth the wait’ Jordan Pickford and Megan Davison have finally had their dream wedding – two years after getting hitched.

When the limits were put in place, the Everton star and his childhood sweetheart were forced to postpone their wedding ceremony, but it’s safe to say that they’ve more than made up for it now!

Jordan and Megan held their entire wedding party in the stunning Maldives, whereas most couples opt to honeymoon there.

Their beach wedding was caught on camera as they exchanged vows in front of a wall of pampas grass and pink and white roses.

The small stretch of beach was encircled by water on both sides, creating the most beautiful scene.

Megan looked stunning as the bride in a stunning Bertra gown that was ideal for an outdoor summer wedding.

Her garment, the “Athena” dress from the company’s AW19 collection, clung to her amazing body and was constructed of sheer lace with applique flowers.

She added even more drama to the outfit with a sand-sweeping train. The off-the-shoulder neckline accentuated her bust, and the dress cinched in at the waist before tapering out in a mermaid skirt.

The 26-year-old donned a simple diamond necklace and bracelet as her bridal jewelry, and she wore her platinum blond hair casually styled in boho waves.

Jordan, meanwhile, looked dashing in a white suit and light. brown loafers.

One tender moment from the celebration saw their son Arlo in a matching white suit while holding up a sign that read: ‘Daddy here comes Mammy.’

Commenting on the adorable pictures the goalkeeper remarked: ‘Arlo, the tearjerker.’

Other pictures from the day show Jordan carrying his bride high and leading her down the aisle while guests threw petals.

In another, they are having fun dancing for the first time on the sand, and in the third, they are both giving Arlo a cheek kiss.

The couple was married in June but held off on announcing the news and sharing their wedding photos until now. They captioned the photos, “worth the wait for the most magical day with my soulmate.” The Pickfords on June 18, 2022.

Friends and fans rushed to share their congratulations with Vicki Pattinson writing: ‘Oh my God, this is beyond stunning lass.’

Danielle Lloyd also commented: ‘Wow, wow, wow, just stunning!!! Congratulations!’