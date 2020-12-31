take this vitamin if you don’t want to get a severe covid-19 infection

Preventing COVID-19 is quite difficult, but if you are practicing the multitude of public health measures and are taking this vitamin, you are giving yourself the best fighting chance.

For quite some time now, researchers have believed that the properties of Vitamin D can be very beneficial to a person, particularly if they are faced with a COVID-19 infection. Researchers found that people with low Vitamin D have a greater tendency to develop a cytokine storm, getting on a ventilator, and dying.

In a recent interview with Dr. Peter Osborne with Origins Nutrition Center on FOX 26, Dr. Osborne said, “Vitamin D is very inexpensive. You can buy it at the local nutrition store, and it might just save your life, should you get sick.”

Additionally, Dr. Osborne said that everyone should be making an effort to keep their immune system as healthy as possible. To do this, Dr. Osborne recommended that people pick up the four following supplements; Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Zinc, and Quercetin.

