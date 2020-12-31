X Factor famed Chloe Khan looks like Kim Kardashian after face transformation?

Factor’s star Chloe Khan age 28 years, British-TV personality seemed to be a different woman after her recent nose surgery. She also stated allegedly spent a huge amount to give her face a glitz look.

Chloe Khan, as per a news source, cheerfully displayed her new Kim Kardashian-like look on her Instagram page.

28 years old asked her fans their opinion about her outfit in her most recent post. she captioned the snap: “Cheers bby. Here’s to a beautiful ending to 2020 And a different level 2021.

Being straightforward with her follower, she confessed to spend more than £90,000 on nose surgery following her million-pound webcam business achievement.

Before that, Chloe Khan uncovered that she spent over £50,000 to change her all over look for X Factor, as she had showed up in 2010 in ripped pants with lack of confidence.

On Instagram her look roisters the internet with posing “beautiful storm, leaning into a red sofa while drinking what appears to be a glass of wine.