Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are relied upon to arrange a better exit deal the Royal Family in March 2021.

Royal expert Russell Myers told to The Express “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will re-visitation of the UK to extend their Megxit departure from royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan dubiously surrendered their royal titles on March 31 this year to stop being senior working royals and moved to US, bringing in their own cash.

Addressing Nine Honey, Mr Myers stated: “I believe they’re seeking after a renegotiation of their arrangement. It was something major toward the start of the year when they arranged the Megxit bargain.

“They kind of wanted one foot in, one foot out of the Royal Family.

“They weren’t happy with how they were being treated but they also wanted to go and make billions and billions of dollars it would seem to create a different platform for themselves on Netflix and Spotify.

“They just wanted to create a whole new sphere in what it meant to be a royal.

“I think Harry is going to come back to the UK and try and negotiate a bit of a better deal for him and Meghan because they’ve not really got off the ground due to coronavirus.”