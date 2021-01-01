Food Safety alert: this meat may be dangerous, don’t eat it

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety has issued a public recall for this meat as it could be dangerous to consume.

A new public recall has been issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety for this meat, as it could be dangerous.

According to the listing, the Milky Way International Trading Corp will be recalling a humongous amount of its canned corned beef, as it was found that the meat entered the country “without the benefit of inspections”.

Since the product wasn’t inspected, people that own the meat are urged to not consume it as it could be dangerous and instead, throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Milky Way International Trading Corp is recalling a staggering 297,715 pounds of its corned beef sold under the brand name Ox & Palm. The canned corned beef was sold in sizes of 7 ounces to 6 pounds and may have also been sold individually or in bundles of up to 24.

The recalled meat entered the US between June 6, 2020, and January 21, 2020. For more information on this story, visit this link here.