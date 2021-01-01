Adele won’t pay spousal support to ex husband Simon Konecki, to share joint legal & physical custody of son

Days after Adele and ex-husband Simon Konecki officially finalised their divorce, new reports state that the couple will not be providing any spousal or child support to each other. The former couple share an 8-year-old son Angelo and have agreed to legal as well as joint custody.

As per a latest report in TMZ, the court documents revealed that Adele and Simon won’t be paying any spousal support to each other. The document read, “Each party waives the rights to seek or obtain any spousal support from the other party.”

Simply put there will be no financial support provided by either of them. While the divorce settlement is largely confidential, the TMZ report revealed that it is not known if the singer made any other payments.

It also revealed that details of the joint and legal custody of their son are mentioned in another document which has been kept confidential. Adele and Simon went their separate ways and filed for a divorce back in April 2019. A judge signed off on their divorce settlement on earlier this month making it official and bringing their two-year separation journey to an end.

Adele and Simon did not hire attorneys for their divorce settlement and represented themselves. Earlier reports had revealed that the singer was forced to use mediators to split up her $190million fortune during the court proceedings.

“They made it very clear they didn’t want to set ­lawyers on each other but the process hasn’t been exactly straightforward all the same. The priority was making sure they did right by their son, Angelo,” The Sun source had revealed earlier.