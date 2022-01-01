The Best Everyday Accessories

Sometimes, your outfits just need a little something extra. A piece that can add a spin to your looks, and take it to the next level! Accessorizing helps to make you look stylish and put-together, even on days when you don’t feel it! Accessories are often overlooked, it may be out of habit or because you feel you don’t know how to style them.

Looking to improve your accessories game? Here are just a few of our favorite accessories, that will help you rock your favorite pieces and elevate your looks. You’ll never look at accessories in the same way again!

Handbags

Handbags are the first thing that spring to mind when you think of accessories. A bag can add a new lease of energy to your look. What will you choose? Crossbody, mini, shoulder, or a tote bag? Go for sleek black leather for a timeless look, or rock a splash of color with a bold mini bag.

Then, you can add charms to make your bag more authentically you – after all, a style is a form of self-expression. Last but not least, every bag needs a companion, one that will carry around some of your essentials, such as credit cards and money. A purse for women in the same tone as your bag will make your outfit look even more polished! Or opt for a cardholder if you have a smaller bag.

Jewellery

Jewelry is a must-have to transform your looks. When your simple outfits are looking a little lackluster, then jewellery will add texture and sparkle. We love layering thin necklaces with delicate pendants for an edgy, rock’n’roll-inspired look. Or, stacking your huggie hoops to compliment your face and your makeup.

If stacking isn’t your thing, don’t worry – less is more is still a thing! Wear a simple watch and necklace combo and you’ll soon see they add a luxe look to your outfit. Jewellery has the power to elevate your looks, and take your outfit from drab to fab.

If you are feeling a little experimental for your eveningwear, we recommend wearing a low-back dress with your sautoir necklace the other way around to show off that beautiful low-cut back. Or, stack your gold cuffs for an extra hint of sparkle – Jennifer Lopez loves wearing white dresses with stacks of gold jewellery for the ultimate power duo. It’s striking and shows off your glowing complexion.

Sunglasses

For those sunny days, look stylish with a pair of sunnies. Whether you are looking for something simple, elegant, and timeless or a pair that is dramatic and bold, there is something for everyone. We love rocking a pair of oversized sunnies when leaving the airport, making us feel a little extra! In particular, we enjoy wearing brown-tinted lenses and tortoiseshell frames for a retro look.

No matter what you choose, sunglasses are an investment, so make sure they suit your style and your everyday wardrobe. We love a pair of statement glasses as much as you do, but are you going to make them work? Only you know!