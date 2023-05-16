Nicole Kidman Wore Absolutely Nothing Under Her Chanel Suit

Nicole Kidman seems to have taken fashion cues from Kristen Stewart’s style when it comes to wearing Chanel. While no one can quite match Stewart’s ability to add a sexy and cool factor to the French brand’s legacy pieces, Kidman gave her a run for her money at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Texas. Kidman donned a classic pre-fall 2023 Chanel suit, made of sparkly red and brown tweed that created a terracotta hue.

The suit included bootleg pants and a matching collarless jacket with a chevron trim. Underneath the jacket, Kidman opted for a daring choice and wore nothing except for a few chain necklaces, adding an element of intrigue to her classic look.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the event, Kidman posed alongside her husband, Keith Urban, who wore a black suit with a low-cut black vest that mirrored Kidman’s silhouette.

This isn’t the first time Kidman has stunned in a Chanel outfit. At the Met Gala earlier this month, she arrived in a couture gown originally designed by Karl Lagerfeld for the 2004 ad “Chanel N. 5, the film.”

The blush pink dress was adorned with sequins and ostrich feathers, and Kidman reminisced about the production of the piece, recalling the many fittings she underwent before filming. “I think my deep love of Karl came through this time together,” she shared on the carpet.